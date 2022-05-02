FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– After serving vegan food to Fort Wayne for the past 4 years, Savery Vegan Grill is closing.

The restaurant, located at 1122 Taylor St. said that its last day will be Saturday, May 7th. They stated that the restaurant will most likely be open for pop-ups throughout the upcoming months, but their official closing date would be on Saturday.

The restaurant added that they are not closing for monetary reasons, but that they “truly just have lost all passion, interest, and love for this industry.”

While the restaurant didn’t specify a reason for closing, the restaurant stated that it was time for them to move on and change minds through other avenues.

Last week, two popular local eateries, Baan Thai and Pastor’s Place announced it’s closing.