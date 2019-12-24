Santa and FWPD pay drop of Christmas presents for families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa teamed up with the Fort Wayne police for a Christmas project.

FWPD’s Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association partnered up with Walmart, to bring Santa to town early. 14- families were adopted from associated church to receive a visit from Santa and FWPD.

“I think it’s good to get out in the community and let them know that we are out here and that we are giving back,” said Officer Quinton Hunter. “We just want to put a small on the children’s faces.”

Shelby and Sofia were two children that received a visit and gifts from Santa.

“It was very exciting,” said Tammy McGraw, the girls foster mom. “They have been looking for Santa for the past week or two.”

Watch the video above for the full story.