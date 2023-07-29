FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Flower lovers are welcoming back the Salomon Farm U-Pick event Saturday with sunflower fields in bloom.

The U-Pick event is available Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 pm. The event last while flowers are blooming with the cost of sunflowers being $2 and any other stem costing $1.

The front field closest to Dupont Road will be the first to open, with the “red barn” trailer for supplies and checkout. Make sure to bring your own jar or basket to keep flowers fresh while in the fields.

For more information visit Salomon Farms website.