SACS secondary students go virtual for 2 weeks due to inadequate staffing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Phil Downs, announced that the secondary students will be shifting to virtual learning for two weeks due to inadequate staffing for in-person learning.

Downs said that secondary students will be returning to in-person learning Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break. All SACS elementary schools will remain open with no proposed changes at this time.

“Virtual learning for secondary students will be different from the stay-at-home order last spring. Students will access their virtual education through the Real Time at Home format. Staff members will report to work in their buildings and will be facilitating synchronous instruction from their classrooms on a daily basis,” the letter to parents said.

Special Needs Program students at Homestead and Woodside will have the option to attend in-person or virtually. The student’s Teacher of Record will be contacting the families with additional information.

Downs said that this decision was not due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the school district.

“This decision was made because we are no longer able to adequately staff schools for in-person learning due to the number of staff quarantines and lack of substitutes available. This is not to say we have not had staff and students test positive throughout the district, but this is not the primary reason for the shift. Today, we had 23 classrooms without coverage, 16 alone at the secondary level,” the letter said.

Families with students in grades 6-12, will receive further information from their student’s school, Downs said. Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.