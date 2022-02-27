FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) SACS announced Sunday that they have have updated their Return to the Classroom Plan.

On Friday, the CDC revised their guidelines and no longer require masks to be worn on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

The SACS district office says that effective immediately, SACS will no longer require masks on its school buses.

The following guidelines remain the same:

Schools will no longer contact trace/quarantine students who are exposed to someone

with COVID.

Schools are no longer be required to report cases to the local/state health departments.

The IDOH’s School COVID-19 Dashboard will close.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID, regardless of symptoms or no symptoms, needs

to remain home for five days, and until they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of

medication.