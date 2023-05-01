FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A student was found with an unloaded gun at Summit Middle School, according to a letter from the superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder sent a letter to families Monday saying administrators at the middle school were told just before 1 p.m. a student may have a gun.

A school resource officer searched the student and his backpack, finding a gun with no ammunition. The student did not threaten anyone and did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the building, the message said.

Here’s the full letter: