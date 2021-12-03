SACS looking at 500 new homes along Bass Road in next few years

In the next few years, nearly 500 homes are going up along Bass Road between West Hamilton and Noyer roads.

Four developments on 173 acres on the south side of Bass Road will primarily exit on to Bass Road with at least one interconnected road between developments, according to information obtained from the county’s Department of Planning Services.

Friday, commissioners gave final approval to builder Jim Lancia to develop 182-lot Mason’s Ridge on 58 acres. Developer is known as Springmill Woods Development LLC, according to planning documents..

Starting at West Hamilton Road, the 235-lot Grey Hawk subdivision is well underway on 71 acres, developed by Jeff Thomas of Oakmont Development LLC.

On 19 acres adjacent to Grey Hawk, Mark Heller of Arthur Heights LLC plans to build 63 homes.

Typically, minimum lot size measures 6,500 square feet; corner lots, 8,500 square feet, a planning department representative said.

The Aboite Township homes are in Southwest Allen County Schools, a district that will see at least 1,000 new homes in the next few years, Stacey Fleming, SACS spokeswoman, said Friday.

Planning for the future growth is already underway.

“At the November 16 school board meeting, SACS Board of Trustees approved to hire architectural firm Barton-Coe-Vilamaa to conduct a growth feasibility study for Summit Middle School and two elementary buildings, Deer Ridge and Whispering Meadows,” Fleming wrote in an email Friday.

“Anticipated residential growth along our district’s northern border will provide SACS the opportunity to welcome new families to our community and bring new students to our district’s schools,” Fleming added.