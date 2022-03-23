FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–In the wake of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz’s death, Southwest Allen County Schools released a statement on Wednesday honoring the 2012 Homestead graduate.

The district superintendent Park D. Ginder sent an email to SACS families explaining how the district is honoring his memory.

“Today we honor the life and service of 2012 Homestead Graduate Matthew Tomkiewicz who was one of four United States Marines killed in Norway following a NATO military exercise crash last week.

Capt. Tomkiewicz served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners directed flags to flown at half-staff at all Allen County buildings to honor his life. Please join SACS as business and residents are also encouraged to lower their flags until Capt. Tomkiewicz returns home and is laid to rest. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Please remember Capt. Tomkiewicz’s family in the coming days. His tragic passing reminds us all of the tremendous sacrifices our soldiers and our military families make in the name of service to our community and country.“

Park D. Ginder, SACS Superintendent