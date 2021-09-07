SACS board votes to ‘recommend’ masks but no mandate; drops ‘senior’ from Homestead High’s official name

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Southwest Allen County Schools’ (SACS) board voted to keep masks recommended for all students, teachers and staff.

During the meeting, Superintendent Parker Ginder recommended making masks required to allow asymptomatic individuals to not have to quarantine if they were a close contact. This was not voted on.

Board member Mark Gilpin motioned to have students who are contract traced and wearing a mask in school to not have to quarantine. They would also not have to quarantine if they chose to begin wearing a mask if they were considered a close contact. This motion failed with a vote of 2:3. Gilpin and Brad Mills voted in favor of the motion.

Tom Rhoads then proposed a motion for a change in policy that would allow a student who was considered a close contact to not have to quarantine if the student and the person who tested positive were both wearing masks. It is unclear how this would be enforced and tracked has not been decided.

This passed with a vote of 4:1. Mills, Gilpin, Rhoads and Jennifer Bennett voted in favor and Jennifer Couch voted against.

Ginder said that on Wednesday, the board will be working to figure out the details of the new policy.

Information will be sent to families once the details have been reached, Ginder said.

During public comment, 10 people spoke: three people were for making masks mandatory, seven people were against and one person asked that if masks were required those with medical exceptions would be allowed to not were a mask.

Currently, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools are the only districts in Allen County with a mask requirement for its students and staff members. East Allen County Schools voted Tuesday to keep masks optional.

According to the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, at least one COVID-19 case has been reported at every school within the district.

Also at the meeting, the board voted to officially drop the word “senior” from Homestead Senior High School. Officials have already removed the word senior from school signs – years ago.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.