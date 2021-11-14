RV company plans Ligonier expansion

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle manufacturer is planning a northeastern Indiana expansion that the company says could mean 500 new jobs over the next few years.

Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced this past week it has purchased three industrial park buildings in the Noble County city of Ligonier.

The company plans to use the site an IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center. Forest River expects to start production at the new site by the end of November.

The project comes as the RV industry that’s centered on northern Indiana continues seeing a business boom, with full-year shipment records projected for this year and 4% growth for 2022.