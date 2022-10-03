BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47.

Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Roger Wisehart Jr., 47, of Russiaville was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe Wisehart had run out of fuel earlier and was walking to get assistance in the Sheridan area.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Wisehart is cooperating with police and was tested for substances at the hopsital.

“We ask that you please keep the family of the deceased and those parties involved in your thoughts

and prayers as they continue to process the incident and grieve for their loved one,” said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in a media release.