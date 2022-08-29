FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage is pausing its plans to build a new headquarters on Bass Road near Flaugh Road, a spokesperson for the company told WANE 15 on Monday.

WANE 15 previously reported the company purchased the land at that location, including a home there, and was exploring the possibility of building a new corporate HQ.

On Monday, WANE 15 learned Ruoff Mortgage will move into the space occupied by Swiss Re at 1700 Magnavox Way.

Swiss Re announced a move of its offices to the Riverfront at Promenade building being built downtown earlier this year.

“The building is a great fit for our team in the short term so we will be moving our Corporate HQ there in the coming months. We have put the plans for Bass Road on hold at this time,” Ruoff’s PR and Communications Manager Hanna McKenna said in an email.

Ruoff Mortgage already has office space at the building on Magnavox Way.

The company also announced it would lease space at Electric Works when it opened.

President and CEO Mark Music has previously said the plans for Electric Works would not change regardless of what happened on Bass Road.

Prior to looking at Bass Road, Ruoff was looking to build a new corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne near Parkview Field in 2019. The project never came to pass.