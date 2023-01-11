FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets found themselves down 2-0 just 4:09 into the first period and could not recover in a 5-4 loss to Kalamazoo that extends Fort Wayne’s losing streak to four games.

The Komets trailed 3-0 after the first period and were down 4-0 in the second before getting on the board courtesy of Daniel Maggio’s second goal of the year. Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, and Shawn Boudrias each found the net in the loss.

Rylen Parenteau stopped 26 of 31 shots in goal for the Komets.

Fort Wayne’s next game is on the road, as the K’s travel to Wheeling on Friday night.