Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for airstrike that killed Soleimani

Rose McGowan attends the Vivienne Westwood show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 3, 2018 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

(WCMH) — Rose McGowan is facing backlash from some after tweeting an apology to Iran for the airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani Rose McGowan

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

She followed the tweet with a second directed at President Donald Trump that said, “Thanks a lot, d–head.”

McGowan’s tweet was met with backlash from people who pointed out Soleimani’s ties with terrorist organizations.

The Defense Department said it killed the 62-year-old Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the orchestrated violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Some called for McGowan to move to Iran.

You are not held hostage, you can leave whenever you'd like. Furthermore, the US would welcome you back if you chose to return. Because that's freedom. #Iran — Carl Smith (@csmith3229) January 3, 2020

McGowan clarified her remarks, saying, “Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the f—ing point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive “

She says she does not side with Iran, but, “I most definitely do not side with the USA.”