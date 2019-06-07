15-year-old crashes into shed and rolls vehicle over into a field

ALLEN CO. Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out what lead to a 15-year-old boy going into a grassy area, crashing into a shed and ending up on the vehicles side just North of Woodburn. Officers were called to the intersection of Notestine Road and State Road 101 just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the driver crashed and ended up in the field.

Once they arrived on scene, police found a car on it’s side in a field. Investigators tell WANE15 that the 15-year-old was driving near the split in the road when at some point he went into the grassy area. The driver then crashed into a shed and rolled the vehicle over onto it’s side.

Witnesses say the boy was seen lying outside of the vehicle following the crash. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The crash is under investigation.