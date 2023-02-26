FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sportone Parkview Fieldhouse hosted its first of five Roller Derby Training Camp Workshop’s on Sunday. Four other workshops will run on Sunday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Mar. 26.

The event is open to the public and provides training for a wide variety of roller derby positions including team skaters, referees and non-skating officials. The workshop also includes roller skating lessons starting from fundamental basics for anyone who is new to roller skating. Volunteers are encouraged to attend and learn more about the event.

The workshop is $40 and includes all five sessions. Anyone age six and above are welcome to the event. During the sessions, quad roller skates, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, mouth guard and a multi-impact helmet are required.

You can find more information or register here.