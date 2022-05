Doc West has been rockin’ the Fort Wayne airwaves on WXKE for the past 42 years with no signs of slowing down. Pat Hoffmann and photojournalist Ross Kinsey sat in on a show to give you a feel for the man behind the mic and to show how his passion for Rock & Roll drives him. Scroll down for extra photos and clips with Doc including some rare footage from 1987.

Doc West WXKE Studio 1987

Doc West at WXKE Studio 2022

Doc West at WXKE Studios 1987

Doc West WXKE Studio 2022

Doc with the WXKE family PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Lori Miller-Goheen (aka Liz Thatcher) with J.J. Fabini and Doc PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

WXKE family with Kenny Shepherd PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc, Sharron Rossi, J.J. and Lori PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Buzz, Doc, J.J. and Liz PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc and the WXKE family PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc and his wife Jandy spinning tunes back in the day! PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Young Doc and wife Jandy PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with Jandy and the “Rock Tots” PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with the WXKE family PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc and the WXKE family PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc and Lori Miller-Goheen (AKA LIZ THATCHER) PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc and Lori Miller-Goheen (AKA LIZ THATCHER) PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with young Alice Cooper fan PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with a young Black Sabbath fan PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Young Doc with rocker John Mellencamp PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with rocker Stevie Ray Vaughn PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST Vaughn

Doc with rocker Dweezil Zappa PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with Tedeschi Trucks PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with rocker Dave Mustaine of Megadeth PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc has taken 50 trips to Jamaica and Mexico with WXKE listeners PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc in Jamaica with WXKE listeners PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with Marvette, the best bartender on 7 mile PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc on one of 50 trips he’s taken to Jamaica and Mexico with listeners PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with his Jamaican Flag and The Doors tatoos PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc in Jamaica with WXKE listeners PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with reggae drummer in Jamaica PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc in Margarittaville in Negril PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with ling time friend Carol in Jamaica PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with listeners in Jamaica PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc enjoying the pool with WXKE listeners in Jamaica PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc talking with a fan in Jamaica PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc giving away a guitar PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc’s first concert was James Brown in 1966 PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with Jim McMahon and the Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc and the WXKE family PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc with the WXKE van PHOTO COURTESY DOC WEST

Doc West on the emotion of taking 50 trips with listeners

to Jamaica and Mexico.

Doc says classic rock is stronger than ever thanks to the technology of today.

Bonus footage of DOC WEST with Pat Sullivan at WXKE studios in 1987.

Doc on what makes a great deejay.