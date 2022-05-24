FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar sound is coming back to Fort Wayne.

RiverDrums is back in Promenade Park this summer.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on June 14th, residents can enjoy drumming, dancing, music, and food trucks.

Returning performers include KelsiCote, Ginger Karns, Blind Uncle Harry, Steve Basche, Amaneceres de Mexico, Middle-Eastern Drumming and Dancing, German Tanzer Folk Dance, Ken Noland, Sweetwater drumming, and Pyroscope Entertainment.

The food vendors will be at the event until 7 p.m.

From Scottish pipes to fire dancers, there is a cultural event for everyone.

The event is free and open to the public.