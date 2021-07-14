Riding to remember fallen heroes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are being honored this week for a ride to remember. Family, friends and those who want to honor officers gathered in Bluffton to start the route on Wednesday.

The 20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors began on Monday in Indianapolis. This ride was created to pay respects to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and allows for the opportunity to let survivors know that they and their loved ones are not forgotten. Throughout the route, cyclists will stop at different locations to honor officers. Active and retired officers, family and friends of law enforcement are welcomed to join in on the ride to raise money and awareness to the families all across Indiana.

Funds from this ride have been donated to foundations, scholarships and also go to help the Project Blue Light at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Below is the 13 day schedule for the ride.

Day 1, Monday, July 12 – Indianapolis to Richmond

Day 2, Tuesday, July 13 – Richmond to Bluffton

Day 3, Wednesday, July 14 – Bluffton to Angola

Day 4, Thursday, July 15 – Angola to South Bend

Day 5, Friday, July 16 – South Bend to Merrillville

Day 6, Saturday, July 17 – Merrillville to Kentland

Day 7, Sunday, July 18 – Kentland to Terre Haute

Day 8, Monday, July 19 – Terre Haute to Princeton

Day 9, Tuesday, July 20 – Princeton to Huntingburg

Day 10, Wednesday, July 21 – Huntingburg to Jeffersonville

Day 11, Thursday, July 22 – Jeffersonville to Madison

Day 12, Friday, July 23 – Madison to Bloomington

Day 13, Saturday, July 24 – Bloomington to Indianapolis

To track the ride’s progress, stops, and activities, please like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page.