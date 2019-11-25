Rick Perry: Trump imperfect but the ‘chosen one’

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 08: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (L) speaks as President Donald Trump (R) looks on during an East Room event on the environment July 7, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump delivered remarks on his Administrations environmental accomplishments of cleaner air and cleaner water, including helping communities across the Nation reduce air pollution and meet our air quality standards, as well as modernize outdated infrastructure and improve water quality while at the same time growing a strong economy for all Americans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed his faith and called President Donald Trump “the chosen one,” in an interview with Fox News.

The former Texas governor spoke with the network’s chief national correspondent Ed Henry last week. Perry told Henry he believes “none of us got here by accident” and that God is “very active in details of day-to-day lives of government” no matter the party in power.

“Barack Obama didn’t get to be the president of the United States without being ordained by God,” Perry said. “Neither did Donald Trump.”

Perry explained he’s been able to share his faith with Trump and that he believes having Christians around the president is very important. Perry said about a month ago he shared with Trump a one-sheet about Old Testament kings who were imperfect but used by God throughout history. Among those were King David, who according to the Bible began as a shepherd who later defeated the giant Goliath and eventually became king, but who also committed adultery and orchestrated the death of his mistress’ husband.

“I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said you were,” Perry recounted. “I said ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet, in our government — you were. You didn’t get here without God’s blessing,’ and I said ‘I want you to look at this. I want you to read it. I want you to absorb that you are here at this chosen time because God ordained it. And now, don’t get confused here, sir, this is not a reflection that you’re perfect but that God’s using you and he uses all of us that way.”

Henry asked Perry what Trump said in response.

“He’s a good listener,” Perry replied.