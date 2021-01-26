Rezoning of new subdivision, Pizza Hut and more passed during Fort Wayne city council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several new projects passed hurdles Tuesday night during Fort Wayne’s City Council meeting. While each project is different, the plan is to bring a better quality of life to the Fort Wayne area.

It was announced that 49 new homes will soon be built on the city’s southwest side.

The Lakes at Heather Ridge will be a single-family home development in Aboite Township. The more than 22-acres land is west of I-69 and north of Aboite Center Road. The council passed the rezoning proposal from a low-intensity residential to single-family residential, which will allow for more lots.

The city’s south side will also be seeing a new restaurant.

Waynedale’s Pizza Hut plans to upgrade to the newer design. Part of the upgrade was to purchase a property between its current location and a residential home. The business plans to put a fence in-between the two properties.

The council voted to rezone the property so that its entire property is compliant with the city ordinance. There is no word on how soon construction will get underway.

Council also received an update and voted on the Southeast Strategy Tuesday night. The 2007 plan focused mainly on housing development while the new 10-year plan will provide guidance for new developments.

“We look forward to implementing the plan. We plan to work with the community and the businesses that want to expand southeast,” said City Councilman At-Large Glynn Hines. “I support this whole heartily.”

Some of the new development proposals include adding gathering spaces and community revitalization. The hope is that by adding some beauty and quality of life projects they will help grow the economic growth on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Something not passed but being considered for future approval is to move City Council meetings to the Grand Wayne Center. Currently, meetings are closed to the public due to COVID-19. However, if the meetings are moved, the public would be able to attend but the broadcast would cease to be aired on television. The meeting would continue to be live-streamed on the city council’s Facebook page.

The council is also planning to look into how to bring the public back to meetings at Citizen Square. Either location would still require COVID-19 restrictions. Residents who would like to give public comment would do so in a separate room which would consist of video conferencing.

“We are still looking into it,” said Council President Paul Ensley. “I don’t know if there is a perfect solution until COVID-19 is defeated and we go back to normal. In the meantime, we are working on it.”

Council is looking to hear from the public. To learn who your councilman or councilwoman click here.