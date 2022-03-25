FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve ever wanted to see a monster truck up close, you’ll have your chance to do so this weekend.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour makes a stop in The Summit City this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum.

These 10,000-pound, car crushing giants will compete in racing, wheelie and donut contests, and then put on an amazing freestyle action show.

Monster trucks have been popular for awhile, but nothing like it is now. These monster trucks can do backflips, go from 0-60 in 4 seconds, and drag race with each other on a long strip.

If you have always wanted to see a monster car truck up close or meet your favorite driver, you can do that with the pre-event Pit Party. An hour before each show, fans will be able to take pictures with the trucks, drivers, and take a ride in a truck.

For ticket information you can visit their website.