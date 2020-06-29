Retiring USF President sits down with WANE 15’s Terra Brantley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The longest serving president in the history of the University of Saint Francis will retire June 30. Sister M. Elise Kriss has served the university for 37 years. She was an undergraduate dean and academic vice president for the first 10 years. The last 27 she has served as president.

Under her leadership the University of Saint Francis has experienced tremendous growth such as expanding beyond its main campus on Spring Street and starting a football program. Sister Kriss sat down with WANE 15’s Terra Brantley to talk about that growth, her legacy and her plans for retirement.