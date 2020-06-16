Retiring FWCS leader talks with WANE 15’s Terra Brantley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving 47 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson will retire on June 30, 2020. She has spent the last 17 years leading Indiana’s largest school district.

During her tenure she has received numerous accolades including being named the 2018 Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

Recently, she sat down with WANE 15’s Terra Brantley for a candid one-on-one interview to reflect on her career, the pandemic and her retirement.