Resource Fair & Family Fun Night switches to drive-thru format

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple organizations are coming together for the 4th annual Resource Fair & Family Fun night. The format to the event is changing.

Due to the pandemic the event will be a drive-thru style. Anyone in the community is welcome to join the organizations on Thursday, September 10th from 4:00p-7:00p at The Summit.

The Summit is at 1025 Rudisill Blvd. Families will be guided through a drive-thru style event stopping at several stations. At each station volunteers with come to their car to give them different items.

The stations include: a resource bag filled with information on provider organizations and lots of fun swag items, a socks & underwear station where each person can get new socks and underwear, a board games & balls station where each child will get a board game and a ball, a station with hygiene items and an entry to win one of our new bikes, and finally a food station where each person will get a boxed meal to go.

There will still have a DJ playing music and a fun mascot but we are asking for everyone to stay in their cars to be safe!

