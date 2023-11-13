FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission held a gathering Monday to mark the beginning of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The Rescue Mission said in a press release the week of events ends Nov. 21.

The Rescue Mission’s president and CEO Thomas McArthur said that being aware of hunger and homelessness issues is an extremely important step before one can address or help with the problems.

He also hopes people will consider how they can be generous this holiday season to impact those who are experiencing a crisis.

“Think about the ways in which you can tangibly impact those that are around us. That can be simple things like volunteering, engaging in your community here at the Rescue Mission or another agency. To be able to make that impact and lifelong connection with those that are going through the challenge and the crisis of homelessness,” McArthur said.

The Rescue Mission will be holding various events throughout National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

You can learn more on the Rescue Mission’s website.