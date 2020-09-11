Requests for absentee ballots up in Allen County

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. In every U.S. presidential election, thousands of ballots are rejected and never counted. They may have arrived after Election Day or were missing a voter’s signature. That number will be far higher this year as the coronavirus pandemic forces tens of millions of Americans to vote by mail for the first time. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Board of Elections met today to prepare for the upcoming presidential race in November.

Beth Dlug, Director of Elections, said have been a lot of lessons learned from the primary election during the pandemic. Election officials said they hope that voters cast their ballot in person early.

The board will begin testing out voting on Sept. 24 and on October 6th early voting begins, Dlug said.

Absentee ballots require an excuse. Voters will need to have one of 12 reasons to vote by mail. So far, the board of elections has already received 14,000 applications for absentee ballots and are expecting more.

During the primary election there were 25 voting locations. This time there will be up to 70. Normally there would be more than 100 locations.

Dlug said the presidential election usually has a very high turnout.

“We do expect a high turn out,” she said. “I think it’s going to be different than normal. Usually we would have the vast majority people voting on election day and now we expect that we will have a lot of people who will be voting by mail. The target is we’re looking at 50,000 people. Normally we have 10,000 people who will be voting by mail in a presidential election. We also expect that people will take advantage of early voting.”

