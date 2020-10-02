Report: Joe Biden to be tested Friday for COVID-19

Joe Biden waits to greet local officials at Joey D’s Restaurant at Latrobe Train Station in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger in the presidential race, will be tested for the coronavirus on Friday, according to a report from CNN.

Biden stood on the debate stage Tuesday alongside President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday.

“He does need to be immediately tested,” said CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “He has come in proximity to someone that has COVID.”

Gupta noted that because Biden and Trump were standing more than 6 feet apart, it’s very likely he does not have the virus. However, because they were indoors and not wearing masks, a test would be warrant.

It’s unclear if the two men interacted backstage or off-camera, according to CNN.

Trump has not revealed any symptoms yet, but top aide Hope Hicks is reportedly suffering from various symptoms.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic has already been a major flashpoint in his race against Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the virus. Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night’s debate.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.