Replica wall means a lot to Vietnam veterans

This Veterans Day, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road will break ground on the installation of a replica Vietnam Wall.

The 80 percent replica is 360 feet long and in 17 sections. While the wall is in Fort Wayne, it’s not on display yet. The groundbreaking Wednesday will mark the start of the construction of the concrete footers and supporting foundation.

The hope is construction will be finished and the wall will be permenatnly installed by Memorial Day 2021.

The Vietman Wall has 58,320 names of fallen heroes. Of those, 1,534 are from Indiana and 70 from Allen County.

“141 of the men who served with me were killed. Their names are on that wall,” Vietnam Army Veteran 1st Sgt. Ed Placencia said. “Every day I remember my brothers that served with me and now I’ll be able to go to a place where I can honor them much more often and not have to go to Washington D.C. They’re always in my heart and in my mind and being able to give them some honor is going to mean a lot to me.”

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is still raising money to complete the project.











