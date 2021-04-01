Rep. Latta talks coronavirus at Van Wert bicentennial

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Representative Bob Latta (R-5th District) was in Van Wert, Ohio Thursday for that city’s bicentennial and took time to talk about the pandemic.

Latta says he is encouraged by the number of Americans getting COVID vaccines but that people should still be aware of what the virus is doing around the world.

“The one thing you’re looking at, not in this country alone but around the world, is the different strains that could be out there and so it’s like, are they as treatable with the vaccine you’re getting? And right now they’re showing that, yeah, it’s way up there what these vaccines can do,” Rep. Latta said. “But you know, it’s just like everything else, you just want to be on your guard.”

When asked if he was concerned the country might see a surge in cases as states continue lifting restrictions, Rep. Latta said a return to normal is the goal of having widespread vaccinations.