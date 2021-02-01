Rep. Heine creates bill to increase funding in northeast Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana state Representative Dave Heine (R) of Fort Wayne is pushing for more state and federal funding to the 11-county region of northeast Indiana.

House Bill 1238 or “Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission,” will create a board of commission with specific goals to accomplish.

Rep. Heine told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the goals for the board are to raise the per capita income for hardworking Hoosiers, provide better training for higher paying job opportunities and increase the population in northeast Indiana.

“When we have an educated workforce, the industry wants to take advantage of that so they will relocate into our communities. When they relocate in our communities it raises the ships it raises the tide for everybody,” Rep. Heine said. “It makes it a better place to live and it also helps our schools and communities.”

There will be 11 members on this commission board. As for the nine voting members, four will be appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb, four will be appointed by the general assembly and one will be appointed by The Mayors’ and Commissioners’ Caucus.

The board will also consist of two non-voting members: one appointed by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the other appointed by the Regional Chamber of NE Indiana.

“Everyone will have ownership and if they have ownership they know what we are doing and we have to report back to these bodies,” Rep. Heine explained. “So when there are state dollars, there are grants, there are federal dollars, who do you think they are going to go look to, to get those dollars distributed.”

“This will be that body that ties all these things together,” said Steve McMichael, mayor of New Haven.

Mayor McMichael serves as the vice president of The Mayors’ and Commissioners’ Caucus. He told WANE 15 that HB1238 is a great move for the region because it’s the next logical step for northeast Indiana.

“We are fully in support of this measure that will bring together those 11 counties. We just feel this is something that will increase this and it will be even more prevalent,” said Mayor McMichael.

HB1238 was introduced January 14th, and passed the Government and Regulatory Reform Committee Sunday with a 11-1 vote. It is now on the House floor for consideration.