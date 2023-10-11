HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon joined over 380 colleagues in the House of Representatives this week in cosponsoring a resolution to affirm the United States’ support of Israel.

The resolution was introduced following attacks launched by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans. According to a release, the resolution reaffirms the United States’ commitment to aid Israel through security assistance and emphasizes support of Israel’s right to self-defense.

The resolution also condemns Iran for providing financial support to Hamas. Bucshon provided the following statement on the introduction of the resolution:

It is imperative that the United States unequivocally stands with our ally, Israel, and vehemently condemns the brutal terrorist attack and massacre of innocent men, women, and children perpetrated by Iranian-backed Hamas. Israel is at war, and in the coming days and weeks the United States has an obligation to offer more than rhetorical solidarity as Israel defends its citizens from terrorism. As images of the horror in Israel continue to surface, we must not look away, but rather address the atrocities head on, providing full support to the Israeli people. Representative Larry Bucshon (R-IN-08)

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.