Rep. Banks talks Norfolk Southern, big tech, and crisis at the border

FILE – This Oct. 23, 2014, file photo, shows a Norfolk Southern locomotive on Chicago’s south side. Canadian Pacific said Monday, April 11, 2016, it is ending its nearly $30 billion takeover bid for Norfolk Southern. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a busy three months in the nation’s capital, Republican Representative Jim Banks (IN-3) came home on a recess week. While in town, he stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the situation with Norfolk Southern, his bill to hold big tech companies accountable as well as his plans to visit the border.

Stopped Norfolk Southern Trains

For the past couple of months, WANE 15 has received numerous complaints about trains blocking streets in Allen County.

A vast majority of these complaints are coming from New Haven where some residents claim that they have seen children crawl under the train after leaving school. Just a few weeks ago, New Haven’s Mayor Steve McMichael said the city is working to come up with a solution with Norfolk Southern.

However, due to an Indiana Supreme Court ruling, the city and state can’t enforce any penalties or ordinances against the company. With the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act (“ICCTA”) and Federal Railroad Safety act, a fix will take an act of Congress.

Banks told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that he does believe progress is being made and his office is trying to be a catalyst to bring the different players together.

“I am hopeful that these situations won’t occur in the future. I wish there was more I could do about it, but by bringing the federal regulators into the picture to meet with the railroad and the mayor I think we are making great progress,” Rep. Banks said. “It is dangerous, it is bad for business, it’s bad for New Haven and hopefully it stops.”

A few weeks ago, Norfolk Southern did respond to the overwhelming amount of complaints.

“We are evaluating our operations and addressing issues,” said Derek Sublette of Norfolk Southern. “We look forward to implementing solutions where possible. We appreciate drivers’ patience in dealing with this situation.”

New Haven said residents should not call 911 to report trains that are blocking intersections. Instead, blocked tracks can be reported at https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/ or by calling Norfolk Southern at 800-635-5768.

Banks’ bill on big tech reform

Congressman Jim Banks believes enough is enough and it’s time for Big Tech companies to be held accountable.

He, along with eight Republican Study Committee members, plan on doing this with the Stop Shielding Culpable Platforms Act. This bill will reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which will strip away protections that prevent tech companies from being sued.

Section 230 is considered the most important law for the internet because it protects tech giants like Twitter and Facebook from being held liable for content their users post.

It was passed by Congress back in 1996 and its original intent was to help the internet thrive. Now, 25 years later, the internet is booming and continues to grow and tech giants have become powerful.

With this law, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook can’t be sued for what their users post. However, Congressman Banks believes it’s time for big tech to stop operating above the law.

“What my bill would address is that when these companies knowingly allow or enlisted or illegal material like child pornography to be posted on their platform and don’t do anything about it and knowingly allow it to stay up they should be liable for it,” Rep. Banks said. “So my bill will clarify it, and say if you knowingly post or allow for it to be posted you will be held accountable.”

Republicans aren’t the only ones calling for legislators to tighten the grip on tech companies, Democrats have also presented their on legislation with the SAFE TECH Act.

Crisis at the border

Another key concern for Rep. Banks is the “crisis” at the border. With the surge of migrants trying to enter the United States, lawmakers from both parties have been visiting the southern border. Congressman Banks said he plans to visit in a few weeks to see the situation himself.

“I was there six or seven months ago in Arizona, now I’ll be traveling to Texas to go talk to officials there about what is occurring,” Rep. Banks explained. “It is a humanitarian crisis and it’s something that we have to address.”

Last year when Rep. Banks visited the border he met with border control agents and drug enforcement agency. He said he is focused on drug cartels pumping drugs into the United States.

“It’s something that deeply troubles me,” Rep. Banks said. “The Biden administration right off the bat stopped the construction of the wall, but they did something that was a lot worst than that. They reinstitute the catch and release policy that was in effect under Obama and President Trump stopped.”

The “catch and release” policy is when migrants are released back into the United States while awaiting a hearing in immigration court, opposed to being held in an immigration detention center or sending them back to their native country.

President Biden said the weather and conditions in migrants’ home countries are to blame for the surge. At his first official news conference Thursday, the president said he will not apologize for reversing some of his predecessor’s policies. He also vowed to open new facilities to cut down on overcrowding.