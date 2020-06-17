Rep. Banks says tax cuts are more beneficial than spending

FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) – Americans could receive another round of stimulus checks, but it has to make it past the Senate first.

The Senate Republicans suggested a July time frame for the passing of the next coronavirus package. According to Congressman Jim Banks, this go-round, there should be a focus on cutting taxes instead of overspending.

“We’ve got to recognize that we can’t spend our way out of the economic situation we have found ourselves in because of the pandemic. There are other things that we can do other than spending more money. Like eliminating taxes and regulations on businesses,” explained Rep. Banks (R) 3rd District. “And allow the American worker to get back to work and rebuild this economy. This economy was strong before the pandemic because of American ingenuity.”

The first CARES act set America back with nearly a two trillion-dollar deficit.

The act was packed with funding for PPP, relief packages, deferring of payments, and providing capital to struggling businesses and families. Now congressman Banks is saying that America can’t keep spending its way out of the crisis.

“That’s what the tax cuts taught us in 2017 when you reduce corporate tax rates businesses thrive and grow and create more good-paying jobs. My sense at this point, we passed three bills due to the coronavirus and it added trillions of dollars to an already massive national debt,” said Rep. Banks.

Aiming for the Great American Comeback, Rep. Banks issued five proposals for the next coronavirus package.

Here are five proposals the Senate should include in the next coronavirus package to empower the American people and help President Trump lead the Great American Comeback:

1. End the death tax

Families already suffering from the unexpected loss of a loved one from COVID-19 don’t need to undergo extra punishment. The death tax adds a financial burden to grieving families.

2. End the self-employment tax

Small business owners and entrepreneurs need extra cash to rebuild and invest in their employees. The self-employment tax hurts job creators when we need job creation more than ever.

3. Suspend the payroll tax

Incentivize work by letting workers keep more of their own money. Cutting the payroll tax serves as a better stimulus more than direct cash payments to Americans because you have to earn a paycheck to benefit.

4. Make the Republican tax cuts permanent

Americans shouldn’t have to worry about their taxes going up in the midst of a pandemic and economic recession.

5. Congress can empower President Trump to unilaterally suspend burdensome regulations on businesses, charities, educational institutions and other employers.

Since February, the FDA has used its Emergency Use Authorization to fast-track coronavirus drugs. The effect has been tremendous. Because of better treatments, the overall death rate for those infected with the coronavirus has declined by some 40 percent from March to April.

Suspending burdensome regulations can work in other sectors, too. In 2019, federal regulations cost small businesses $1,500 per employee. Lifting that burden can help small businesses hire more employees.

We know that policies like this work. Cutting taxes and rolling back regulations have already proven successful.

In 2013, after then-Governor Mike Pence enacted the largest state tax cut in Indiana history, it powered our state’s recovery out the Great Recession and drove the unemployment rate to 3.5 percent by August 2017.

Another example: In the year and a half after the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed, the real disposable personal income per household increased $5,205, GDP rose and unemployment hit record lows.

The White House estimated in 2019 that their deregulatory efforts will help save American households $3,100 each year.

Congress should put the American people in the driver’s seat of our economic recovery. The American worker built this nation. They can rebuild it too.