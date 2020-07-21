Rep. Banks says more money now means a larger national deficit for future generations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a two-week recess, Congress is back in session with its focus on another stimulus package.

June 2019’s federal budget deficit = $8 billion. That’s a lot — $56 of debt per taxpayer.



But it pales in comparison to the federal budget deficit of June 2020 = $864 billion. That’s $6,042 of debt per taxpayer. In just one month. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 16, 2020

Representative Jim Banks (R- Indiana), stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the possibility of another stimulus package. Last Thursday, Rep. Banks tweeted and compared the federal budget deficit of June 2019 to June of 2020.

Related Content Rep. Banks says tax cuts are more beneficial than spending Video

He said the first stimulus package was very important but very expensive. He added that more stimulus money now means a larger national deficit that will negatively impact the next generation.

“It’s important that we recognize the decisions that we make today are going to impact the generation of the future,” said Congressman Banks. “All three of my daughters are ten and under. Their generation is going to hold that national debt, close to $30 trillion, that’s going to affect the economy that they inherit from my generation.”

Over a month ago Rep. Banks explained his five proposals to WANE 15. He said that there should be more tax cuts, instead of America spending its way out of its current situation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil the phase four relief package this week.