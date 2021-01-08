Rep. Banks on protest at Capitol: ‘It’s time to move on’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after chaos struck in Washington D.C. after Trump protestors stormed the nation’s capitol, Congressman Jim Banks (R-3rd District) said we need to bring America back together not divide America further.

Rep. Banks told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that Wednesday was a very sad day for our country.

As the debate was occurring on the floor of the House he said it was disrupted by thugs who illegally and violently breeched the Capitol Police.

“They smashed windows, they came in through doors and fought with capitol police when they came in through the capitol building,” explained Rep. Banks.

He mentioned that everyone wasn’t part of the mob and there were people there to peacefully protest, including Hoosiers from Northeast Indiana. However, for those who broke the law he wants them to be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent.

When asked if he supports the immediate removal of President Donald Trump, Banks said it’s unhealthy and unhelpful. He praised the president for reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

“There’s two weeks left, the president is committed to a peaceful transfer of power. All of us on both sides of the aisle should support that. To the contrary isn’t helpful at the moment when we need to bring tempers down. we need to bring America back together, not divide America further,” Banks said.

In a long statement on his Facebook page, Banks posted that he wished things were different and that the Republicans won the presidency, flipped the House of Representatives and kept control of the Senate, but that’s just not the case and it’s time to move forward.

“It’s time to move on and recognize that Joe Biden will be the next president,” Rep. Banks said. “I will continue to remain a steadfast conservative fighter in Washington D.C. for our pro-life values, putting American workers first, fighting for the rule of law, and working on the issues northeast Indiana sent me to Washington to work on”.

He added that there will be times when he agrees with President-elect Joe Biden and other times he won’t. Banks explains that’s the point of the process that America’s Founding Fathers created centuries ago and he is awfully proud to be part of that tradition.