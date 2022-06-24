FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Modern sports and vintage cars were on display Friday night at the Renaissance Cruise-In Car Show in Fort Wayne.

The free event was at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

Car enthusiasts got the chance to check out different styles of cars, enter to win door prizes and get food from a food truck.

Donald Wyatt attended the event and says he has also had a passion for cars.

“Retired construction worker and it’s always been one of my dreams to own a sports car like that and they’re not just giving those away. You got to work for it, work hard for it and it’s an accomplishment,” Wyatt said.

Reflections N Glass Corvette Club will hold their 9th annual car show Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The Club will be announcing $2,500 worth of scholarships for seniors who just graduated.