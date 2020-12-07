Reindeer Saturdays are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Head downtown to the Botanical Conservatory at 1100 South Calhoun Street this holiday season and you may find yourself saying “Oh deer.” Reindeer Saturdays are in full effect. On its opening day, December 5, people came from as far away as Chicago to enjoy it. They were treated to two reindeer from Animal Grams.

“Our farm is in North Manchester not the North Pole,” joked Animal Grams owner Joni Cripe. “They are raised in the United States. One of them is named Candy Cane she’ll be 15 years old soon. The other one is Lump of Coal he’ll be two soon. Our farm is one of eight in Indiana.”

“They’ve been bottle raised so that makes a big difference in how they react to people. They’re like a big dog but you have to be careful with the antlers,” cautioned Cripe. “They’re Icelandic reindeer from Canada and Alaska.”

“Reindeer at the Conservatory are a magical tradition,” said Mitch Sheppard, Deputy Director of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. “We always have them the three Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. We ask that everyone wear their masks and please socially distance by six feet. Of course there’s an opportunity to sanitize your hands after you pet these little fellows.”

This is the 15th year the Conservatory has hosted these little fellows. They’ll only be there for a couple more Saturdays but they’re not the only holiday happenings the Conservatory is offering.

“On the terrace come by in the evenings we’re open on Thursday and Friday evenings for a beautiful light show that is set to music and the gardens are all aglow with our holiday exhibit,” said Sheppard. “This year it’s Oh Christmas Tree with the Oh part being the difference. These are Christmas trees of 28 different nations exhibiting their traditions for holiday celebrations”.

Two more Reindeer Saturdays are scheduled for December 12 and 19. Hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3 to 17. For more information go to the Botanical Conservatory’s website or call 260-427-6440.