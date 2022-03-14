FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is now accepting registrations for spring break and summer programs.

Children can learn about animal-related occupations, assist homeless pets, and interact with adoptable animals at these popular camps. All children aged 6 to 12 are welcome to attend the camps.

Spring break camps run from April 4 through April 7. Registration fee for the one day camp is $40.

The week-long summer camps have a $150 registration fee. This year, there are six weeks of camp at the shelter.

Find out more about registration and camp dates at the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control website.