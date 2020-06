MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the male human bones discovered in 2016.

The bones were discovered by someone walking in a state park off U.S. 127 near Coldwater Creek in Celina, Ohio. The bones were taken to Montgomery County Coroner’s forensic lab.

WANE 15 will have live coverage of the press conference.