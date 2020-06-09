Republican sues to force Michigan to purge ineligible voters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges that 16 Michigan counties have abnormally high voter registration rates because state and local election officials are not doing enough to remove ineligible people from the rolls.

Republican Tony Daunt’s complaint in Grand Rapids federal court — filed Tuesday — alleges that inaccurate voter lists will undermine the integrity of the election by letting ineligible voters cast ballots unless names are purged. The defendants include Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and clerks in 16 counties: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Kalkaska, Keweenaw, Leelanau, Livingston, Mackinac, Oakland, Otsego, Roscommon and Washtenaw.

