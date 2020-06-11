Ohio health director resigns after pandemic frustrations

In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks during a news conference at the MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced during his daily briefing that Dr. Amy Acton resigned as the health director for the state of Ohio.

Thursday’s announcement comes after a contentious few months as Acton became the target of frustrations during the coronavirus pandemic. She was most recently sued by organizers of music festivals and restaurant owners as the slow reopening takes place. Acton called her time as the state health director an “honor of a lifetime.” She had her authority limited last month by Republican lawmakers who were frustrated by aggressive stay-at-home orders.

