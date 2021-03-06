Impaired driver strikes bicyclist and kills him

SYLVANIA TWP, Ohio (WANE) – A man riding his bicycle was struck and ejected from his bike and killed after he was hit by an impaired driver on Saturday morning.

The bicyclist, Robert Rausch, 51, was traveling eastbound on Bancroft Street on the paved shoulder of the roadway in Sylvania, Ohio. Brian Urbanski, 35, was traveling in a 2009 Honda Civic westbound on Bancroft Street.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Urbanski crossed the centerline and the eastbound lane of travel, striking Mr. Rausch and ejecting him from the bicycle. Rausch was pronounced dead at the scene. Urbanski was not injured in the crash.

The Toledo Post was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Sylvania Township Police Department, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, and Springfield Township EMS.

Police said that the crash remains under investigation and impairment is a factor in the crash. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.