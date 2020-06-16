Columbus bans police use of tear gas, limits pepper spray

Demonstrators, who had gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, begin to run from tear gas used by police to clear the street near the White House in Washington, Monday, June 1, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The city of Columbus has prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Andrew Ginther’s introduction of the new policy comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against Black Americans and the demonstrators who protest on their behalf. Additionally, Columbus State Community College announced it will be dismantling the statue of Christopher Columbus that has been displayed on its downtown campus since 1988 in an effort to be “mindful of societal change.”

