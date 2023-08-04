FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– After a long summer break, it’s time to get your children prepared for the classroom again.

However, it’s not always easy to make the transition back into a school mindset after spending almost two months away from the classroom. The first day can be incredibly difficult and even overwhelming for younger children who may be starting school for the first time.

Kickstarting the learning process for your kids can help them ease back into their school routine and be more prepared for incoming curriculum.

We spoke with principal Jenn Nickell of Lindley Elementary School in search of finding a few tips and tricks for parents on how to kickstart the learning process. Nickell said, “It’s a great opportunity for parents to get their students into a routine and get these routines ready.”.

Nickell also touched on the importance of watching how much time your students spend in front of a screen. Additionally, regulating your child’s sleep schedule makes a huge difference. Encouraging your children to read for an age-appropriate length of time every day can also be highly beneficial, especially for younger children.

At the end of the day, it all starts with a conversation with your children and your family on the importance of being prepared for school before you head back. This way, your students are well-prepared for their first day of school and ready to learn as much as they can.