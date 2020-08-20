Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 25: Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman and his son Thom Brennaman call the game against the Milwaukee Brewers from the lower seating level at Great American Ball Park on September 25, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 56-year-old Brennaman remained on the air for the second game of the doubleheader.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.