Red kettle campaign to start early this year

This year the Red Kettle campaign will start earlier because of the risk of COVID-19 and the growing need for services in the community.

Officials with the Salvation Army said over the past year there has been a dramatic increase in the people who are in need. Last year the salvation army served about 10,000 people. As of Tuesday, they have served more than 17,000.

They anticipate the need around the holidays to be even greater this year than last because of the pandemic.

The kettle goal this year is $233,000. Last year the organization brought in nearly $270,000.

“We understand the realities that people are facing but we also understand the compassion that folks in the Midwest and Indiana have for each other,” said Captain Kenyon Sivels. “We are certainly hopeful and we will be leaning on folks and and their love and concern and care for their neighbors.”

Sivels said bell ringers will wear masks, social distancing is encouraged, and there’s also option to give online.