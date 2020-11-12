Red Kettle Campaign kicks off for the Salvation Army

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It isn’t Christmas without the bells ringing and red kettles outside stores. The red kettle campaign is set to kick off Thursday at 11 a.m. The kickoff for the season of giving will happen at Sweetwater.

The goal this year is $233,000, which is lower than years past, but this year has been difficult for many people. The money raised through the red kettle campaign stays to help people in our community.

The Angel tree program is one way that donations help families in our community. The program helps with giving food, toys and clothing to families in need. Due to the ongoing pandemic, toy donations are back for the first time in 25 years. 2,358 people will be served through the Angel tree program this year.

Funds raised throughout the campaign is also used throughout the year for the Salvation Army. Precautions are in place for those who are donating in person due to COVID, but you are also able to donate online. Find out more about where the donations go and how to donate online below.