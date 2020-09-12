Red Cross dispatches Fort Wayne volunteers to Oregon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area responders are on their way to the West Coast to help with relief efforts.

On Friday, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross deployed volunteers from the Fort Wayne office to Oregon to support those impacted by the fires. The group left in a state-of-the art emergency response vehicle.

WANE 15 caught up with a volunteer on his 10th deployment.

“We feed right out of reserves and we do mobile feeding and we do feeding to shelters and we take food to shelters and feed all those clients who’ve been displaced,” said Scott Pugh, Red Cross volunteer.

There is no word on when the crew is set to arrive in Oregon.