Record-breaking Day of Giving for PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne held their annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, and the school reports that they received 634 gifts.

“Yesterday, we definitely made our mark! It was a day to show our students that they remain our top priority. Today, after a 24-hour outpouring of compassion from our community, alumni, faculty and staff, is a day of gratitude,” reads an overview to university staff and students obtained by WANE 15.

This year’s donations of more than $470,500 was a nearly 70% increase from 2019.

This final total comes after a donation from retired businesswoman Helen Pyles for $100,000 which was given just before the Day of Giving began.

“Amidst the uncertainties we are all facing, our students and their needs remain our top priority. That is why, especially this year, gifts such as this mean so much. I thank Helen, as well as all of our Day of Giving donors, for making their mark on our campus,” said Ruth Stone, vice chancellor for development and alumni relations.

For more information, go to the Purdue Fort Wayne Day of Giving website or call 260-481-6962.